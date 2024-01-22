Left Menu

Consecration ceremony at Ayodhya extraordinary moment: PM Modi

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Photo/Doordarshan) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions.

''It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme,'' the prime minister said on X.

Modi made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here.

Dressed in a golden kurta with a cream-coloured dhoti and patka, the prime minister walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

Modi took part in the elaborate 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

