"Ram Diwali being celebrated across the world": Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

As the country celebrates the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that he is one of those fortunate people who got a chance to go for Karseva twice and was even sent to jail. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma watched the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lala at Prem Mandir in Pratap Nagar, Rajasthan.

"Ram is not only a symbol of our faith but also our culture. Today, Ram Diwali is being celebrated not only in the country but all over the world. Today is a very important day for Indian society under the leadership of PM Modi. January 22 has emerged as a memorable day for the country. Ram Lalla, who resided in the tent for many years, is today resided in a grand temple. It seems that like 'Sabri' (a Ramayana character), we all are waiting for Ram ji. This event will provide a feeling of unity in the entire country. Today this festival is being organized in 593 temples in Rajasthan," he said. "I am also one of those fortunate people because I have had the opportunity to go to Karseva twice. When I used to work as a student council and went to Karseva, we were stopped at many places and were even sent to jail but wherever we went, residents were ready with food for our welcome," he added.

He further added that many invaders came to the country, and wanted to erase our culture. Those who wanted to erase it, themselves got erased, but could not do anything to the culture, adding "I salute all our ancestors who sacrificed their lives for this temple." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after a 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, marks the beginning of a new 'kaal chakra' and people would remember today's date even after thousands of years.

Addressing the gathering where he led the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Garbh Griha of the temple, the Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy. "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," the PM said.

"January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy," he added." Ram Diwali being celebrated across the world": The PM also sought forgiveness of Lord Ram for the delay in construction of the temple.

"Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us," PM Modi said. (ANI)

