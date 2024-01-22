"Those who listen to stories of Ram Lalla...": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that the history of Lord Ram Lalla's homecoming to Ayodhya is such that whoever listens to those stories, their sorrows and pains get erased. The RSS chief was addressing the gathering at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises after Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha'

"Today, after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his efforts, we are seeing this golden day today. We pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased," he said. Bhagwat said that all countrymen should fulfil the duties of citizens of Ram Rajya just like Lord Ram.

"He (Lord Ram) has practised penance for us. Now we should do the same...We should fulfil the duty of citizens of Ram Rajya. We should get rid of our fights, even for the most insignificant differences among us," Bhagwat said. The RSS chief further said that countrymen should refrain from greed and be disciplined.

"The citizens of Ayodhya were hardworking, not arrogant and religious. We should treat others as equals. We should indulge in service wherever we see unhappiness, earn our livelihood and give back whatever excess we have. Do not fall prey to greed and be disciplined," Bhagwat said. Bhagwat said that we should practice penance to make our country 'Vishwa Guru'.

"We should practice penance together to make our country Vishwa Guru. If we practice this, along with the ongoing construction of the temple Vishwa Guru Bharat will also be established," he said. He said that the feelings of devotees of Lord Ram cannot be expressed in words.

"No one can express what you are feeling now. The same feeling is resonating throughout the world, even in small temples where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being live telecasted," Bhagwat said. The RSS Chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11-day special ritual for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha', and said that Lord Ram has come back to Ayodhya after a span of 500 years.

"There was a state of war at Ayodhya 14 years ago, and Lord Ram went into exile and after bringing an end to all fights throughout the world, he came back. Today he has come back after a long span of 500 years," he said. Earlier in the day, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple. PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. (ANI)

