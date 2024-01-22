BJP accuses JD(U) of upending its EBC outreach, threatens stir

The opposition BJP in Bihar has accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), an ally turned adversary, of sabotaging its plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary socialist leader Karpoori Thakur here later this week.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary has threatened to stage a demonstration in front of the JD(U) office here on January 24, taking exception to the ruling party putting up tents at the Miller High School ground where the saffron party had sought administrative clearance for holding its event.

''The JD(U) is holding its own function at the veterinary college ground, which is a few kilometres away. Why does it then need another ground elsewhere for its workers coming from outside the state'', an indignant Choudhary asked.

He alleged that though the BJP had planned the event way back in November when it had also moved the requisite application before the district administration, the JD(U) used its clout to get both grounds booked for itself.

However, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary rejected the charge, saying ''It is not in our character to put hurdles in the way of other programmes planned by other parties. We are not occupying the Millar High School ground without any authorization. If the BJP thinks the administration should not have allowed us to bring our party workers here, then we cannot help it''.

Choudhary also pointed out, ''We had organized a Bhim Sansad in November which attracted huge crowds. The venue was the same veterinary college ground but party workers were put up at the same Millar High School ground. We cannot leave our workers to fend for themselves in the biting cold. If BJP wants to create a scene, we can only express regret''.

The district administration has, so far, remained tight-lipped on the controversy involving the two parties, one in power and the other a partner until Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP less than two years ago.

Notably, Thakur, who served as Chief Minister of Bihar in the 1970s, had been a mentor to many current generation leaders of the state, including Nitish Kumar and his ally Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.

His tenure is best remembered for implementation of the recommendations of Mungeri Lal Commission, whereby quotas for backward classes were introduced in the state, much before the 1990s' Mandal Commission changed the national political contours.

A highlight of the Mungeri Lal Commission was a separate sub-category called Most Backward Classes, which provided the template for the ''ati pichhda'' plank built by Nitish Kumar years later.

Following last year's caste survey, followed by a hike in quotas for all deprived castes, Kumar, who assumed his party's presidentship last month, aims to galvanize the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

On January 24, he is likely to visit Thakur's ancestral home in Samastipur district, a practice he has followed for many years, and also address the party function at the veterinary college ground.

The BJP, which seeks to transcend its ''pro-upper caste'' image and surmount the formidable challenge posed by the combo of Nitish and Lalu, who brings on the table a solid chunk of Yadav and Muslim votes, hopes to win over a slice of the EBCs, who have been politically unorganised despite their formidable numbers.

To this end, the party has been highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's EBC status and charging the JD(U) supremo with capitulation before the domineering RJD, to the detriment of the ''ati pichhda'' castes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)