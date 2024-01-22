New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the stories related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya:

Following are the stories related to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya: DEL72 4THLD AYODHYA Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; advent of new era, says PM Modi Ayodhya: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said it marked the advent of a new era. By Gunjan Sharma, Kunal Dutt & Arunav Sinha DEL74 AYODHYA-PM-2NDLD SPEECH Ram temple will witness rise of a magnificent India: PM Modi Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla here marks the advent of a new era and gave a call to people to go beyond the Ram temple's construction to build the foundation of a strong, grand and divine India of the next 1,000 years.

DEL75 AYODHYA-LD STATES Country soaks in religious fervour as Ram Lalla idol consecrated in Ayodhya Kottayam/Ranchi: Hymns and songs about Lord Ram reverberated in temples, special prayers were held, processions taken out, rangolis made and bhandara events were held Monday as the country soaked in religious fervour on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

DEL73 AYODHYA-PM-LD KUBER TILA PM offers prayers at Kuber Tila Shiva temple in Ayodhya, unveils Jatayu statue Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Kuber Tila on the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Shiva there.

DEL71 AYODHYA-BJP-REAX Wait, resolve of five centuries stands fulfilled under PM Modi's leadership: BJP after Ram temple consecration New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after consecration of Ram Lalla idol at the newly built temple in Ayodhya and said it was an "unforgettable day" for Ram devotees.

DEL66 UP-AYODHYA-LD BHAGWAT Shun disputes, stay united as Ram Rajya coming: Mohan Bhagwat Ayodhya: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country should shun disputes and stay united.

DEL69 AYODHYA-IDOL-SCULPTOR It was all worth it, feel I am luckiest person: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj on Ram Lalla idol consecration Ayodhya: Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who chiselled the 'Ram Lalla' idol consecrated in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya, on Monday, says he considers himself the luckiest person on the earth and believes that its Lord Ram who chose him for the task. By Gunjan Sharma MDS6 KL-AYODHYA-VIJAYAN Line demarcating religion and state becoming thinner: Kerala CM on Ayodhya ceremony Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sharply criticised the state role in the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya, saying the line that demarcates religion and state seems to be ''getting thinner and thinner.'' DEL78 AYODHYA-LD BABIES Parents go for 'muhurat' child delivery coinciding with Ram Lalla idol consecration Bengaluru/Mumbai: Hoping for an ''auspicious'' start for their newborns, many couples had 'muhurat deliveries', planned in consultation with doctors, in hospitals on Monday coinciding with the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya.

DES37 UP-CONSECRATION-LD CHILD BIRTH Ram temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim Firozabad/Kanpur (UP): On the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Muslim woman in Firozabad on Monday gave birth to a child and named him Ram Rahim giving a message of Hindu-Muslim unity. BOM23 MH-AYODHYA-KAR SEVAK Kar sevak wears footwear after 32 years as Ram temple dream fulfilled Mumbai: 60-year old Vilas Bhavsar from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra had vowed in 1992 not to wear any footwear until a grand Ram temple is built in Ayodhya.

BOM25 GJ-PROCESSION-STONE PELTING Gujarat: Stones pelted at 'shobha yatra' of Lord Ram in Vadodara; one injured Vadodara: Stones were pelted on Monday evening on a procession taken out in Vadodara in Gujarat to celebrate the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, police said.

LEGAL LGD16 DL-HC-AYODHYA-WEBSITE Delhi HC suspends website offering Ram Mandir consecration ceremony prasad New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered suspension of the operations of a website ''preying on the public's religious beliefs'' and deceiving them by allegedly promoting itself as the official platform for delivery of 'prasad' from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

LGD15 SC-TN-LD AYODHYA LIVE TELECAST 'Ban' on telecast of consecration ceremony: SC asks TN authorities to act in accordance with law New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions on ''banning'' special prayers and live telecast of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in all temples across the state.

ENTERTAINMENT ENT4 AYODHYA-CEREMONY-LD CELEBS Bachchan, Rajini, Alia-Ranbir attend Ram temple consecration; Parvathy, Jeo Baby share Preamble pics New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were some of the prominent Indian cinema personalities who attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN20 AYODHYA-WORLD-CELEBRATIONS Ram devotees globally celebrate consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya with Washington/Port of Spain: Joyous Ram devotees and members of the Indian diaspora around the world gathered at several places, including at the iconic Times Square in New York, and organised prayers, car rallies and other religious events to celebrate the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya on Monday. FES20 AYODHYA-PAK-REAX Inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya indicative of growing majoritarianism in India: Pakistan Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. By Sajjad Hussain

