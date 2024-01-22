JMM may move higher court against Delhi HC's decision on corruption case involving Shibu Soren

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday said that it may move a higher court after the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the proceedings initiated against party president Shibu Soren by the Lokpal based on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

In the complaint made in August 2020, Dubey claimed that Shibu Soren and his family members acquired huge wealth and properties by misusing the public exchequer and have been grossly indulged in corruption.

Shibu Soren is the father of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, "I do not want to comment on the judgment. But we may move a higher court where we hope to get relief." He alleged that the complaint of Dubey, the Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand's Godda seat, was politically motivated.

