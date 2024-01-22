J-K Congress holds protest against attack on Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) workers staged a protest here on Monday against the alleged attack on former party chief Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam.

The Congress has claimed that its leaders, including Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, were targeted by the BJP supporters during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra.

The Congress workers assembled at the PCC headquarters on Maulana Azad Road here and tried to march in the road to protest against the incident in Assam during the yatra led by Gandhi, the officials said.

A posse of police personnel prevented the protestors from coming on the road, the officials said.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and in favour of Gandhi before dispersing, they added.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. It began from Thoubal in Manipur on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)