Left Menu

J-K Congress holds protest against attack on Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:52 IST
J-K Congress holds protest against attack on Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) workers staged a protest here on Monday against the alleged attack on former party chief Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam.

The Congress has claimed that its leaders, including Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, were targeted by the BJP supporters during the Assam leg of the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra.

The Congress workers assembled at the PCC headquarters on Maulana Azad Road here and tried to march in the road to protest against the incident in Assam during the yatra led by Gandhi, the officials said.

A posse of police personnel prevented the protestors from coming on the road, the officials said.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and in favour of Gandhi before dispersing, they added.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. It began from Thoubal in Manipur on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024