Ayodhya event: Nadda, Shah watch live streaming of consecration ceremony, visit temples in Delhi

Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, watched live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday and joined festivities at different temples here. Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.

''It is a historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us,'' Nadda told reporters.

Emphasising that the wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah said many generations sacrificed so much waiting for this moment, but no ''fear and terror'' could shake the resolve to build the temple again at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

In a message on 'X', Shah also said that today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Singh described the event in Ayodhya as a ''revolutionary work'' and said those who witnessed this moment are fortunate.

''Everyone feels that a new era is beginning. We all are feeling that after a long time, Maryada Purushottam Ram is returning again to Ayodhya,'' Singh told reporters here.

"We all are fortunate that we are getting the opportunity to witness the moment,'' he said, adding, ''Our prime minister has started a new era. And, he has the blessings of Lord Ram.'' Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jitendra Singh also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city.

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. A fireworks show was held at the Delhi BJP to rejoice the moment. Party workers and commoners also clicked pictures at a selfie point set up at the Pant Marg office.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir celebrated the consecration ceremony with the women at GB Road near New Delhi railway station and presented them sarees and shawls.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered forever for the occasion that brought the country together from North to South and from East to West,'' Gambhir said speaking at the function.

The Delhi BJP had decorated 2,486 temples and other public spots for the public to watch the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony live. The party leaders also organised 'bhandaras' (community kitchens) across the city.

In the evening, the party leaders and workers lighted 'diyas' at their residences and public places to celebrate the ''momentous occasion'' as Diwali.

BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel said he will soon visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, accompanying the 'karsevaks' (volunteers) who had visited the place along with him during the Ram temple movement in 1992.

