Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

What's at stake for Trump and Haley in New Hampshire's primary?

The Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday offers no shortage of intrigue. While it will provide an opportunity for frontrunner Donald Trump to demonstrate that he may be unstoppable in his march to the Republican nomination, it also gives challenger Nikki Haley a shot to show that Trump can be vulnerable.

For women backing Haley, a sigh of relief at not voting for Trump

At a campaign event in eastern New Hampshire, last week, Melinda Tourangeau was wearing a Nikki Haley button on her lapel and a broad smile on her face. Tourangeau, 57, said she would be thrilled to cast a vote for Haley in Tuesday's Republican primary. Just as important, she said, was that she would not be voting for former President Donald Trump, as she had before.

Biden, Harris target Trump, Republicans on abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday took aim at Republican curbs on abortion rights, a galvanizing issue for Democrats that they hope will boost enthusiasm among their base, attract independent voters, and increase turnout in November. Women in America face a new "cruel reality," Biden said, because of new laws curbing reproductive rights, ahead of a meeting on the topic at the White House on Monday. The day marks the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion before that was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

Haley makes final New Hampshire push to slow Trump's momentum

Donald Trump's last remaining Republican opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, was making a final push on Monday to convince New Hampshire voters to turn out and deliver her an upset victory in the state's presidential nominating contest. New Hampshire's primary vote on Tuesday will split the state's Republican voters into two camps: those with former president Trump, and those against him. The contest became a one-on-one race on Sunday, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his struggling campaign and endorsed Trump.

U.S. Treasury approves $228 million for New York state internet projects

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it had approved more than $228 million in funding for high-speed internet projects in New York state from the COVID-era American Rescue Plan's $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, aimed at connecting rural and underserved communities. THE TAKE

Judge blocks Republican-backed North Carolina provision on same-day voter registration

A federal judge has blocked North Carolina from implementing a more restrictive verification for voters who register and cast ballots on the same day, agreeing with the state Democratic Party that doing so would cause eligible votes to be thrown out. The state legislature's Republican majority passed a raft of new voting restrictions last year and overrode Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's veto, including eliminating a post-election grace period for counting absentee ballots and stripping the governor of the authority to appoint members to the state elections board.

UAW president criticizes Trump but says union not yet endorsing Biden

The head of the United Auto Workers on Monday criticized Republican former President Donald Trump but said the union has not yet made a presidential endorsement decision. UAW President Shawn Fain declined to comment on reports that President Joe Biden may address members of the union in Washington later this week during a legislative conference or issue its endorsement.

As deep freeze grips the South, North Carolina gators chill out

The deep freeze that gripped the U.S. South this weekend forced a band of alligators at a North Carolina wildlife park out of their comfort zone, trapping them under an ice layer with only their toothy snouts jutting above the frozen surface, enabling them to breathe. Year-round the Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach offers visitors a chance to get up close to its menacing reptilian residents. But in recent days, the creatures - or the living "gatorcicles," as the park staff dubbed them on social media - presented a more wondrous sight than usual.

Trump defamation trial delayed by COVID concerns; he could testify on Wednesday

Donald Trump may be set to testify in the writer E. Jean Carroll's latest civil defamation trial in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, following a two-day postponement triggered by COVID-19 concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan canceled testimony on Monday after one juror who felt ill was sent home for a COVID test, and Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said she caught a fever after dining with her parents, one of whom contracted the virus.

US Supreme Court lets Border Patrol remove Texas razor-wire fencing - for now

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to temporarily let U.S. Border Patrol agents cut or remove razor-wire fencing that Texas officials placed along part of the Republican-governed state's border with Mexico to deter illegal border crossings. The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by President Joe Biden's administration to pause a lower court's ruling that temporarily blocked federal agents from disturbing the fencing while litigation over the issue proceeds.

