PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:51 IST
Three-storey building collapses in Puducherry
A newly constructed three-storey house in neighbouring Aattupatti hamlet collapsed, official sources said.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident that took place on Monday, they said.

The house-warming function is scheduled to be held in February, according to the house owner.

According to the sources, the house was constructed on a site allotted to the family belonging to the underprivileged section, and it is situated close to a drainage canal running through the village.

Sources said works were going on to erect pillars for a flyover near the canal and while workers were digging the side portion of the canal, the vibration allegedly led to the collapse of the house.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and officials of the department visited the site.

The minister assured the house owner that an enquiry would be held soon, and necessary steps would be taken to offer solatium to the family.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and AIADMK State Secretary A Anbalagan also visited the site and called for a thorough enquiry into the incident and also urged the government to provide sufficient compensation to the family.

