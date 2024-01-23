Left Menu

Law will take its own course: West Bengal governor on Sandeshkhali violence

Updated: 23-01-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:10 IST
Law will take its own course: West Bengal governor on Sandeshkhali violence
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday expressed hope that appropriate legal measures will be taken in response to the recent incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district when three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were injured in a mob attack while conducting a raid at the house of a local TMC leader.

Replying to queries by reporters on the sidelines of a literary meet here, Bose said, ''Law will take its own course.'' The governor had earlier termed as ''ghastly and alarming'' the attack on the ED team and CRPF personnel accompanying them during the raid on the house of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. Shahjahan has been missing since then.

''It is the duty of a civilised government to stop vandalism in a democracy. As governor of the state, I am exploring all Constitutional options to take appropriate action,'' Bose had said after the incident.

Earlier, the TMC had said the ED raid was part of BJP's agenda to harass influential party leaders before the Lok Sabha polls.

