Maharashtra has emerged as India’s growth engine: CM Shinde
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state has taken the lead in all sectors, including foreign direct investments (FDI) and infrastructure, and has emerged as the country’s growth engine.
Talking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, Shinde said his government is inclusive and will contribute $1 trillion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- Shinde
- Constitution
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
Speaker acted like CM Shinde's lawyer: Shiv Sena (UBT) on ruling on disqualification petitions
Speaker's ruling is victory of truth and defeat of autocracy, dictatorship: CM Shinde targets Uddhav
CM Shinde visits Navi Mumbai to inspect preparations for PM’s visit
Offensive comments against CM Shinde: Sena (UBT) leader secures pre-arrest bail
Bamboo plantation to be undertaken on 10,000 hectares in Maharashtra: CM Shinde