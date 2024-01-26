Left Menu

Maharashtra has emerged as India’s growth engine: CM Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 09:38 IST
Maharashtra has emerged as India’s growth engine: CM Shinde
Eknath Shinde Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state has taken the lead in all sectors, including foreign direct investments (FDI) and infrastructure, and has emerged as the country’s growth engine.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, Shinde said his government is inclusive and will contribute $1 trillion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024