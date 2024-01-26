Vow to protect Constitution, strengthen democracy: Arvind Kejriwal to people on R-Day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day called on people to take an oath to protect our Constitution.
''Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Let us all together take an oath to protect our Constitution and strengthen our great democracy,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X.
India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
