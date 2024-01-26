Left Menu

Democracy's ancient roots: Tamil Nadu's tableau showcases historical Kudavolai electoral system

Tamil Nadu's tableau in the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path on Friday highlighted the historical significance of the Kudavolai electoral system, which emerged during the 10th century Chola era and marked an early stride towards democracy.

Used to elect representatives to run the village administration, it voiced the collective will of the people to the empire.

Historical evidence for this system is documented in the Uthiramerur inscriptions located in the Kanchipuram district.

The tractor section of the tableau featured a sculptural representation of the selection process. People from a specific ward would line up to cast their voting tickets into a pot.

To announce the elected leader, a small boy would pick a ticket from the pot, and the result would be declared loudly for everyone to hear. The process was considered sacred.

The trailer segment illustrated the selection process and the crafting of the Village Development Plan.

In this context, a drum played a significant role in conveying crucial information to the villagers. The gathering of community members under a banyan tree for the preparation of the Village Development Plan is depicted, reflecting the communal nature of decision-making.

The tableau also featured a scale model of the Vaikunda Perumal Temple in Uthiramerur where the Kudavolai system is practised, showcasing its integration into the local culture.

