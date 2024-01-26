Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar won't remain intact: Manjhi

The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would not remain intact, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, claimed on Friday.Speaking to reporters, Manjhi claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumars statement on dynasty politics was aimed at his allies Congress and RJD.There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-01-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 12:52 IST
Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar won't remain intact: Manjhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would not remain intact, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, claimed on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was aimed at his allies Congress and RJD.

''There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united?'' he said.

''The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM,'' he added. Earlier, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had clarified that Kumar's remarks about dynasty politics were not aimed at ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad whose one son Tejashwi Yadav is his deputy and another, Tej Pratap Yadav, is a minister.

Tyagi, who is the JD(U)'s political advisor and spokesperson, also said Kumar's expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for conferring Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, did not amount to a ''prashansa'' (praise).

The averments came in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar's utterances had brought his alliance with the RJD on the rocks and the JD(U) leader was planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, which he had quit less than two years ago.

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya's posts of X, which were later deleted, further added fuel to the speculations.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, have gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of ''those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism''.

This was construed as an indirect attack on the CM.

However, the RJD later claimed that the posts were aimed at PM Narendra Modi and not Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024