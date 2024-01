Political parties celebrate R-Day in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unfurled the national flag at his residence and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. Later, he also paid tributes to war heroes at the Veerula Sainik memorial at the Parade Grounds here. Several political parties in Telangana on Friday celebrated Republic Day at their respective party offices. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Congress party. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao unfurled the national flag as part of the Republic Day celebrations at the party's headquarters here. Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman unfurled the national flag at the party's state headquarters here. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the tricolour at Madina Circle here, the party said.

