No difference between ancient and new India; our minds open to receiving everything: Goa Governor

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said there is no difference between ancient India and the new India as both are not against development, innovations or scientific achievements in the world.

Addressing the Republic Day Parade in Panaji, the governor said that the concept of 'dharma' is in the first copy of the Indian Constitution itself. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and MP Sadanand Tanavade were among those who attended the event. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

"There is a dharmic concept in all fields. The motto declared by our country is 'Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)'," he said.

The governor said, "If you look at the first copy of the Constitution of India, our third chapter is about fundamental rights. The illustration (on it) was not given by the present rulers but our constituent assembly led by Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Syama Prasad (Mookerjee) and others. The illustration is of Shri Ram with Sita Devi," he said.

The illustration in the fourth chapter, focusing on 'directive principles', is about Lord Krishna imparting Bhagavad messages to Arjuna, he said. Pillai said that "an ancient country" is awakening now. "Ancient India and new India are not against any development in the world, innovations, or scientific achievements. Our hearts and minds are open to receiving everything in the world. This is an ancient tradition of our country," he said.

The governor expressed confidence that the country will be able to achieve its goals and become 'Vishwa Guru' for world peace. "Our Constitution is the most acceptable democratic constitution in the world," he said.

Referring to the Emergency, the governor said that during 1975-77, "we faced a lot of challenges". Until the Emergency was withdrawn, during those 21 months, all opposition leaders were put in jail, he said.

"They were not in a position to challenge their arrest in the court of law. Our fundamental rights were suspended and an autocratic attitude was unleashed (upon people) at that time," he said.

Pillai said that the constitutions of several countries could not survive the test of time. Only seven per cent of these constitutions, including India's, have endured more than 50 years, he said. "We can proudly say that our constitution stands as a lighthouse for the entire people of the world," he said.

Lauding the Narendra Modi-led government, Pillai said that ten years back, there were ministers who were in the dock over corruption charges.

"In the last ten years, not a single crime has been registered against any of the Union ministers or their staff. This is a change in our country. As far as people's politics is concerned this change is there (for us to see)," he said.

The governor said that the basis of 'dharma' is 'Yato Dharma Tato Jaya' (where there is dharma, there is victory).

"What is the equivalent word in English regarding dharma? Some say righteousness, some say religion. There is no proper word in English regarding dharma. That is why I would like to say we are not against anybody. Our original concept lets noble thoughts come from anywhere and we are prepared to receive it," he added.

