Bihar: Nitish attends Raj Bhavan high tea, Tejashwi skips

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here, where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.

The development comes in the backdrop of speculations that Kumar, the JD(U) president, could pull out of the Mahagathbandhan and return to the NDA, led by the BJP.

