Mann targets Centre over non-inclusion of Punjab tableau in R-Day parade

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday again hit out at the Centre over the non-inclusion of the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, saying the occasion cannot be imagined without a state that has made countless sacrifices for the motherland.

Addressing a Republic Day function in Ludhiana, Mann said the tableaux which were ''rejected'' by the Centre were on Friday included in the parade in the state.

Mann also took on the Centre on some other issues and said Punjab is a very loyal state and a situation should not be created where this loyalty is mistrusted.

The chief minister had recently said the Narendra Modi government rejected the tableau of his state because of the Centre's ''anti-Punjab syndrome''.

The Centre has rejected as ''baseless'' Mann's criticism of the BJP-led government for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade and his allegations of discrimination.

In a statement following Mann's allegations, the defence ministry had said, ''The tableau proposal of Punjab was considered in the first three rounds of a meeting of the expert committee. After the third round ... the tableau of Punjab could not be taken forward ... for not aligning to the broader themes of this year's tableau.'' At the Ludhiana Republic Day event, where he unfurled the national flag, Mann said Punjabis made countless sacrifices for the motherland, fought wars and were at the forefront of the country's freedom struggle.

''But it is sad when Punjab's tableaux are not included in the Republic Day parade. Just now, we have taken out these tableaux here before you. Is there anything in them which is odd?'' he asked the gathering. ''These tableaux show photos of our prominent freedom fighters, our rich culture, sacrifices of our valiant heroes. Then how can you celebrate and imagine a Republic Day without them?'' he said.

Mann said Punjab meets the food needs of the nation. ''Our water table has gone down. And then they take cudgels, they tell us they won't give MSP (Minimum Support Price for crops),'' he said, attacking the Centre.

The chief minister said Punjab shares a 553-kilometre-long border with Pakistan and ''drones, drugs, weapons keep coming in from there. We have to pay attention on that front too''.

''Punjab is a very loyal state. Kindly don't create such a situation, don't mistrust our loyalty,'' he added.

Mann also said he felt anguished with the Army for not giving a guard of honour during the last rites of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who died in Jammu and Kashmir on October 11.

The chief minister later shared news from the personal front, saying, ''I want to make a personal announcement. In my home, too, I am expecting the birth of a child in March. My wife Dr Gurpreet is seven months pregnant ... Our only wish is that be it a girl or a boy, the child should be healthy.'' He further said his government is taking several steps to empower women. ''We believe in 'kaam ki rajneeti' and not 'naam ki rajneeti'. We have adopted the model of the (Arvind) Kejriwal government in Punjab too,'' Mann added.

On Saturday, the Punjab government will launch the Sadak Surakhya Force (Road Safety Force) to provide timely assistance to road accident victims, he said. The chief minister also announced that the state government has decided to name the upcoming airport at the Indian Air Force station in Ludhiana's Halwara as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport and added that it will be a ''humble tribute'' to the martyr. He further said naming airports, universities and other institutions after these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their legacy. Mann said the state government is performing its duty meticulously to ensure that Punjab leads the country in every sphere. He added that he is not worrying about the next elections but working for the welfare of the next generation, for which several path-breaking initiatives have been taken.

Punjab is the epitome of secularism and communal harmony as people from all sections have resided peacefully in the state for ages, the AAP leader said. Though Ramzan is considered as a festival of the Muslim brethren, ''it has Ram's name in it too.'' Diwali -- a festival of the Hindu community -- has ''Ali'', symbolising communal harmony, he said. Inspecting the parade, Mann took a salute from an impressive march past by contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC cadets and the Punjab Police' brass band.

