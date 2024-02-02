Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:18 IST
INDIA bloc like a cricket team with 11 captains: BJP MP in Lok Sabha
A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday took a swipe at the opposition by dubbing the INDIA bloc as a cricket team with 11 captains not willing to accommodate other players.

Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Heena Gavit said INDIA bloc leaders were like 'Big Boss' participants who live under one roof but everyone eyes the ''trophy'' of becoming the prime minister.

After moving the motion, she said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is witnessing all-round development and hence, it will not be surprising that INDIA bloc leaders start switching sides one after the other.

Describing TMC leader Mamata Banerjee as the ''captain'' of West Bengal, Gavit said she is unwilling to accommodate Congress in her team.

Similarly, she said, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is the captain of Punjab who is treating Congress as the 12th member of the team.

Gavit, who represents Nandurbar (Maharashtra) in the Lok Sabha, said people will once again vote for Modi in the upcoming parliamentary elections and his government will present a full-fledged Union Budget in the coming days.

It was remarkable to note, she said, that a woman president addressed the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 31 and the next day a woman finance minister presented an interim Budget. She said now she, a woman MP who represents a tribal area, was moving the motion to thank the president for her address.

The youth of today should not be a job seeker but a job creator and job giver. The government was working on that, she said.

Hitting out at the Congress, she said while on the one hand it attacks corporate leaders, one of its chief ministers signs an agreement with those very corporate leaders to ensure jobs for youth in their state. She was apparently referring to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

This shows the dual character of Congress, she said.

'Viksit Bharat' is not the philosophy of a party but of the people of India, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

