President says Iran will not start war but will respond strongly to anyone who bullies it
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:39 IST
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that his country will not start a war, but it will "respond strongly" to anyone who bullies it.
"We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us they will receive a strong response," Raisi said in a televised speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Raisi
- Alison Williams
- Iran
Advertisement