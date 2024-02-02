Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting
Indonesian presidential palace official Ari Dwipayana said there was no discussion of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati's speculated resignation in a cabinet meeting that she attended on Friday.
He also said outgoing President Joko Widodo will not take time off work to join any candidate's campaign events ahead of the Feb 14 presidential election, amid public criticism of his recent appearances with frontrunner candidate Prabowo Subianto.
