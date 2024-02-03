Left Menu

Congress and its allies will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan across country: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre spreads hatred and incites violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the grand old party and its ally partners will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shops of love) across the country.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 10:59 IST
Congress and its allies will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan across country: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre spreads hatred and incites violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the grand old party and its allies will open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shops of love) across the country. The Wayanad MP after resuming the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Sarkanda Chowk here, said that the Congress' fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people.

"BJP is spreading hate. We had undertaken a 4000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence. And the slogan--Nafrat Ke Bazaar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukkan-- was given. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread, no matter how much violence they spread, the Congress and its allies will open shops of love all over India. Because you know, our fight is against the hatred and fear present in the hearts of BJP people," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a massive gathering here. The Congress leader said that injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country.

"This is also the aim of Nyay Yatra. We have come here against the hatred they are spreading, we have come here to unite everyone, we have come here to open a shop of love in Jharkhand. Because injustice is being done against the poor including youth, women, and farmers in the entire country," he said. The Congress MP also alleged that the BJP government had acted against tribals and adivasis.

"If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital... We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill... Injustice is being done against everyone... Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people" the Congress MP claimed. The Nyay Yatra, which entered Jharkhand on Friday, is scheduled to cover various places in the state on Saturday.

The Yatra will pause in Khirdhana. Rahul is also scheduled to visit Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar later in the day. The Yatra, which flagged off from Imphal on January 14, will span a distance of 6,200 kilometres in the 66-day-long journey, passing through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before finally concluding in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024