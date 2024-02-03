Farmhouse lease dispute: Delhi Court orders to include Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi as party in the suit

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Saturday ordered to make Haryana Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi a party in a Suit filed against Bishnoi's family-owned Company - Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Earlier the same court had ordered to delete Kuldeep Bishnoi's name from the array of parties.

Patiala House Court's Additional District Judge Satyabrata Panda through an order on January 31, allowed the review application moved by the plaintiff and stated that for determining the question of damages it would be relevant to see who actually remained in wrongful possession after the determination of lease in adjudicating any personal liability of Kuldeep Bishnoi being Director and again made him a party in suit. The owner of the farmhouse/Plaintiff is represented through Advocate - Sumit Gehlot from Fidelegal Advocates and Solicitors.

Kuldeep Bishnoi through his company Seth Enterprises on May 20, 2013, took on lease a Farm House in Westend Green, Rajokari, New Delhi from Nimitaya Properties Ltd./owner for his residential purpose. The said Farm earlier remained the registered Party office/Headquarter of Kuldeep Bishnoi's Political Party - Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC).

According to the plaintiff, despite expiry of lease, which was for a fixed period of 2 years, Kuldeep Bishnoi did not vacate said Farm and illegally retained possession, which forced owner to file Suit in 2015 before Court in Delhi. The Court on September 3, 2020, directed Seth Enterprises/Kuldeep Bishnoi to vacate said Farm and handover possession to owner.

Patial House Court through an order on October 29, 2022, directed Bishnoi's family owned Company to pay rent of Rs.3,75,00,568/-, which was challenged in Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court on January 17, 2013, directed Seth Enterprises to deposit 50% of the amount as per the trial Court's order on October 29, 2022 and remit the same before the Trial Court in 2 trenches.

On the Landlord/owner's application for review, wherein, it was argued by Sumit Gehlot Advocate that issues were framed on February 18, 2016, against Kuldeep Bishnoi, specifically on the point of damages, which was to be a matter of trial. It was further argued that the Farm House was given on rent for the residence of Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family members and the Court Commissioner's inspection report found that damages have been caused in the property by Digging of Tunnels, Installing Additional Gates and Damaging Walls etc.

A four times MLA from Haryana Legislative Assembly and son of former three times chief minister of Haryana Late Bhajan Lal a heavyweight politician. Currently, BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, from Adampur Hisar Haryana and Chaitanya Bishnoi Kuldeep Bishnoi's sons are directors in M/s. Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Kuldeep Bishnoi founded Haryana Janhit Congress - jatin (HJC (BL)) in 2007 along with his father Ch. Bhajan Lal. (ANI)

