All are free to join any party, says Kamal Nath; dubs talk of his move to BJP as rumours
- Country:
- India
Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday brushed aside a query on his joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party but added that political leaders are free and not bound to be associated with any outfit.
Nath was fielding questions from the media on the likelihood of his Congress colleagues like Acharya Pramod Krishnam joining the BJP.
''All are free, not bound to be associated with any party,'' Nath said.
On being asked about speculation of him switching sides, Nath said, ''There are so many rumours going on, what can I say about them?'' Queried on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Nath said all decisions on candidates will be taken by the party.
Candidates will be decided on the basis of winnability, the former MP chief minister added. Nath has represented Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha nine times.
On Thursday, Congress leader Krishnam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.
The meeting gave rise to speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Krishnam, who had criticised his party for skipping the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow.
Nath, currently MLA from Chhindwara, was chief minister between December 2018 and March 2020 before a revolt by MLAs brought down his government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi hands over 15,024 houses for Economically Weaker Sections to beneficiaries at Solapur in Maharashtra.
PM Narendra Modi's mission of bringing peace, development in Northeast successful: Amit Shah in Assam's Sonitpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony at newly constructed Ram temple.
Adityanath inspects January 25 visit venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On one side there is Narendra Modi-RSS, on the other side there is INDIA bloc, which is an ideology: Rahul Gandhi.