All are free to join any party, says Kamal Nath; dubs talk of his move to BJP as rumours

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:21 IST
Kamal Nath Image Credit: Wikipidea
Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday brushed aside a query on his joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party but added that political leaders are free and not bound to be associated with any outfit.

Nath was fielding questions from the media on the likelihood of his Congress colleagues like Acharya Pramod Krishnam joining the BJP.

''All are free, not bound to be associated with any party,'' Nath said.

On being asked about speculation of him switching sides, Nath said, ''There are so many rumours going on, what can I say about them?'' Queried on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Nath said all decisions on candidates will be taken by the party.

Candidates will be decided on the basis of winnability, the former MP chief minister added. Nath has represented Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha nine times.

On Thursday, Congress leader Krishnam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

The meeting gave rise to speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Krishnam, who had criticised his party for skipping the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow.

Nath, currently MLA from Chhindwara, was chief minister between December 2018 and March 2020 before a revolt by MLAs brought down his government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

