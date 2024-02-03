Left Menu

Telangana: Former deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah resigns from BRS

In a big setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former deputy chief minister and MLA, Thatikonda Rajaiah, resigned from the party on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:53 IST
Telangana: Former deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah resigns from BRS
Former BRS MLA, Thatikonda Rajaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a big setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former deputy chief minister and MLA, Thatikonda Rajaiah, resigned from the party on Saturday. A former MLA from Station Ghanpur, Rajaiah tendered his resignation to the party's leadership, alleging a lack of responsiveness.

The stepping down of the BRS leader marks a dent for the party as it prepares for the upcoming general elections. Ghanpur is one of the three constituencies in the Jangaon district and is part of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BRS fielded senior leader and former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari from the Ghanpur seat in place of Thatikonda Rajaiah. This may have triggered his resignation from the party, believe sources.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Telangana unit will hold a state-level meeting on February 2 to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said. Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP chief, voiced hope of his party getting double-digit Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming elections.

"BJP's state-level meeting for the upcoming elections will be held on February 2. A roadmap will be prepared for the electoral battle. I have full confidence that we will bag double-digit seats," Reddy told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024