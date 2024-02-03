Telangana: Former deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah resigns from BRS

In a big setback for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former deputy chief minister and MLA, Thatikonda Rajaiah, resigned from the party on Saturday. A former MLA from Station Ghanpur, Rajaiah tendered his resignation to the party's leadership, alleging a lack of responsiveness.

The stepping down of the BRS leader marks a dent for the party as it prepares for the upcoming general elections. Ghanpur is one of the three constituencies in the Jangaon district and is part of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BRS fielded senior leader and former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari from the Ghanpur seat in place of Thatikonda Rajaiah. This may have triggered his resignation from the party, believe sources.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Telangana unit will hold a state-level meeting on February 2 to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said. Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP chief, voiced hope of his party getting double-digit Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming elections.

"BJP's state-level meeting for the upcoming elections will be held on February 2. A roadmap will be prepared for the electoral battle. I have full confidence that we will bag double-digit seats," Reddy told ANI. (ANI)

