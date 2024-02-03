Senegal leader Sall postpones Feb. 25 presidential election
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:58 IST
- Senegal
President Macky Sall on Saturday postponed Senegal's Feb. 25 presidential election, announcing he had cancelled the relevant electoral law in a televised address to the nation, citing a dispute over the candidate list.
