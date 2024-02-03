Nitish speaks to Advani, congratulates him for Bharat Ratna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday spoke to BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani over the phone and congratulated him after his name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Noting that Advani's contribution to nation-building is inspiring, Kumar said he had the opportunity of working with him in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

''The CM extended his best wishes to Advani ji for the central government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna award on him. He spoke to Advani ji over the phone and extended his heartiest congratulations to him,'' said a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO).

Kumar said Advani is one of the most respected statesmen in the country. ''The contribution that Advani ji has made to the country's development and nation-building in various roles and capacities during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring,'' he said.

''I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, in a video statement, also extended his wishes and congratulated Advani for the award, saying his life has been an inspiration for everyone.

''We are indeed very proud and delighted that Advani ji will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. He dedicated his entire life to the country and society... I would like to thank the PM for this decision,'' he added. Several other BJP leaders also congratulated Advani. Talking to PTI, former Union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, ''Advani ji ignited the 'alakh' of cultural nationalism through his Rath Yatra and the parameters of honesty he created are huge. We are very happy that our honourable leader and former deputy PM Advani ji has been conferred with Bharat Ratna''. ''We thank our PM for this decision which has made people of the country and every BJP worker happy,'' said Prasad.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, said, ''It is a happy day for all of us as our beloved leader Advani has been conferred with Bharat Ratna. I want to thank the PM and the central government for the decision.''

