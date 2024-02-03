Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Guv, leaders hail Bharat Ratna for Advani

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh Guv, leaders hail Bharat Ratna for Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and political leaders congratulated veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Saturday for being selected by the Centre for Bharat Ratna award.

Extending his greetings to the former deputy prime minister, the Governor said the highest civilian award is in recognition of Advani's dedicated service to the nation.

''Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to L K Advani, former deputy prime minister of India, on being selected for conferring the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna','' said a post on the official 'X' account of the Andhra Pradesh Governor.

Similarly, former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Advani for being selected for the top award.

''Advani has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he made exceptional contributions to the country,'' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Actor-politician and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan in a release said, ''On this occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to Advani, who has long experience in public life.'' Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari also expressed her joy at the veteran leader being selected for the coveted award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024