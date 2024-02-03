Andhra Pradesh Guv, leaders hail Bharat Ratna for Advani

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and political leaders congratulated veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Saturday for being selected by the Centre for Bharat Ratna award.

Extending his greetings to the former deputy prime minister, the Governor said the highest civilian award is in recognition of Advani's dedicated service to the nation.

''Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer extended warm greetings and heartiest felicitations to L K Advani, former deputy prime minister of India, on being selected for conferring the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna','' said a post on the official 'X' account of the Andhra Pradesh Governor.

Similarly, former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Advani for being selected for the top award.

''Advani has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he made exceptional contributions to the country,'' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Actor-politician and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan in a release said, ''On this occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to Advani, who has long experience in public life.'' Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari also expressed her joy at the veteran leader being selected for the coveted award.

