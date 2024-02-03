Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL69 2NDLD ALL-ADVANI Advani gets Bharat Ratna, PM Modi says he connected Indian democracy with nationalist ideologies New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, and described it as a ''very emotional moment for me''. DEL51 DL-KEJRIWAL-3RDLD-NOTICE **** After 5-hour drama, Delhi Police serves notice on Kejriwal over claims of poaching AAP MLAs New Delhi: After a five-hour drama, Crime Branch officials of the Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.**** BOM21 MH-COURT-FIRING-BJP MLA **** Shooting case: Court remands BJP MLA to police custody till Feb 14 Thane: A court in Thane district on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly opening fire on a local Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to police custody till February 14. **** BOM24 MH-KALYAN-SENA BJP TENSION **** Firing incident: Kalyan LS seat a bone of contention between Shinde-led Sena and BJP Mumbai: The shooting incident in Thane district has brought to the fore the simmering tensions between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in Kalyan with both parties eyeing this Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.**** DEL49 PB-3RDLD GOVERNOR **** Punjab guv and Chandigarh administrator Purohit resigns Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.**** DEL42 DL-ACB-LD CLINICS **** 65000 'ghost patients' underwent tests at Mohalla clinics in Delhi last year, says ACB New Delhi: A preliminary inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government has revealed that 65000 ghost patients underwent pathological tests at the Mohalla clinics through private labs during 11 months of 2023, officials said on Saturday.**** CAL38 OD-PM-2ND LD PROJECTS **** PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha Sambalpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore in Odisha.**** CAL44 AS-PM-2ND LD VISIT **** PM Modi arrives in Assam on two-day trip; to unveil projects worth Rs 11,600 cr on Sunday Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.**** MDS6 AP-NAVY-RAJNATH-LD SANDHAYAK **** Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Sandhayak, warns pirates Visakhapatnam: INS Sandhayak, the first of four Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ships, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Saturday at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.**** DEL54 MN-BIREN-SHAH **** Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, says Centre set to take important decisions on state New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the Centre is set to take ''some important decisions'' in the interests of the people of the state.**** CAL35 WB-LD-MAMATA **** Mamata announces payment to 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in Bengal by Feb 21 Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds by February 21 to the bank accounts of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state.**** LEGAL LGD9 DL-COURT-LD KEJRIWAL **** Delhi excise 'scam': ED complaint against Kejriwal for not responding to summons New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a court here for not appearing before it in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam despite being summoned five times.**** CAL45 JH-COURT-2NDLD-SOREN **** Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly Ranchi: A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.**** BUSINESS DEL55 BIZ-RESULTS-LD-SBI **** Salary, pension arrears eat into SBI Q3 profit, down 35% to Rs 9,164 cr Mumbai: A steep Rs 7,100-crore one-time provision towards salaries and pensions ate into the profitability of State Bank of India to the tune of 35 per cent on-year at Rs 9,164 crore in the December quarter, the nation's largest lender said here on Saturday.**** FOREIGN FGN41 PAK-IMRAN-MARRIAGE-LDALL CASE **** Imran Khan, wife sentenced to seven years sentence each in un-Islamic marriage case Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in jail and ruled that their marriage in 2018 was un-Islamic and illegal, blighting the ex-prime minister's chances of returning to power. By Sajjad Hussain****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)