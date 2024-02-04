Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly Session: District admin imposes section 144 around Vidhan Sabha

Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said that during the assembly session starting Monday, there will be a ban on activities like demonstrations of organizations and communities in the designated area.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:12 IST
Uttarakhand Vidhansabha building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly session starting from February 5, the district administration has imposed Section 144 within a radius of 300 meters around the Assembly premises. Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said that during the assembly session starting Monday, there will be a ban on activities like demonstrations of organizations and communities in the designated area.

Meanwhile, this assembly session holds important significance as it will discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a cabinet meeting in the State Secretariat to discuss the draft report on the Uniform Civil Code.

In the crucial state-level meeting, the draft report of the Uniform Civil Code will get the approval of the Cabinet, after which the government will present the UCC Bill in the Assembly on February 6. The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday.

The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state. At an event organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami on Friday said, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP."

Taking to his social media handle on Friday, CM Dhami said it was an important day for the people of the state as the UCC will help realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'. The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfilment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

