Nyay Yatra schedule in UP to be shared with INDIA bloc partners:Cong on SP chief's 'no invite' swipe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:05 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't received an invitation for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Sunday said the yatra's programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA bloc constituents after it is finalised in a day or two and asserted that their participation would strengthen the alliance.

Asked whether he would participate in the yatra, Yadav had said on Saturday, ''The problem is that many big events take place, but we don't get an invite.'' Tagging a video on Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the detailed route and programme of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared and will be finalised in a day or two.

''After this it will be shared with the constituent parties of INDIA bloc in the state. Their participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA bloc. The Yatra is expected to enter UP in the afternoon of February 16,'' Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.

The Congress has faced heat recently from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents such as the TMC which has attacked it over seat sharing and on carrying out the Yatra. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stayed away from the yatra while it was in her state.

The Yatra is in Jharkhand presently and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and newly-elected Chief Minister of the state Champai Soren participated in the yatra on Friday as it entered the state. The JMM is part of the INDIA grouping.

The yatra will traverse 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

