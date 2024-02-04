"Habit of making statement with no basis...": BJP's Nalin Kohli slams Delhi CM

Amidst escalating political tensions following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of 'poaching of MLAs by BJP', Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli slammed AAP chief and asserted that Delhi CM has a habit of making a statement with "no basis." "Arvind Kejriwal seems to be in a habit of making a statement with no basis. He made a statement with regard to an allegation of corruption in the Chandigarh election. He's running away from the police investigation in that, not joining it. His government and his party colleagues are facing a serious investigation about a scam in Delhi, in the liquor scam," Kohli told ANI on Sunday.

He further said that Arvind Kejriwal is not joining the investigation and these are serious allegations of corruption. "He is not joining the investigation and these are serious allegations of corruption. And then he suddenly comes up with this statement that the BJP wants me to join it. This seems to be Kejriwal's sort of pattern of saying anything which has no basis," he added.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday served a fresh notice on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to respond to his charges of poaching attempts by the BJP with evidence by Monday. The Crime Branch also served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi in the poaching claim case, asking her to respond within three days.

"An inquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch of Delhi police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to the sitting MLAs of AAP for leaving the party and joining the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27, 2024," a letter undersigned by Pankaj Arora, ACP of Central Range Crime said. The sleuths from the Crime Branch were at Atishi's residence to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'.

Atishi, earlier, claimed that the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to get them on their side. (ANI)

