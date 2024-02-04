Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut held for defacing PM’s poster

Left Menu

The police on Sunday arrested Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said.

Updated: 04-02-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:55 IST
The police on Sunday arrested Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said. The incident took place near the Zilla Parishad office here on Saturday, said the official from Sadar police station. Kunal Raut is also the son of former state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut.

The Youth Congress leader and a few others allegedly defaced a poster of PM Modi with black paint, erased "Modi Sarkar" on it and wrote "Bharat Sarkar", he said.

Raut was arrested from Kuhi town, about 40 km from Nagpur, on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

However, a Congress leader claimed that Raut was arrested abruptly. He said a notice was issued to the Youth Congress leader, via WhatsApp, under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Sunday, instructing Raut to appear before police at noon on Monday. But he was taken into custody on Sunday itself, he added.

