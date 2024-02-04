Left Menu

Odisha assembly budget session to commence on Monday

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:22 IST
The budget session of the Odisha assembly will begin on Monday with the address of Governor Raghubar Das, an official said.

The session will continue till February 13.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the vote-on-account for the first four months of the 2024-25 fiscal, on February 8 and the appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.

Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik on Sunday convened an all-party meeting for the smooth conduct of the short-term session.

BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said that the party leaders would raise issues, including ''non-implementation'' of central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat in Odisha and the state government's alleged negligence towards tribals.

The government has called a short-term session only to announce some schemes to woo the voters ahead of the twin polls in the state, Majhi said, alleging that many state schemes have been closed down after a few months.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that the Centre and Odisha government are playing politics over religion.

"The BJD and BJP are two sides of the same coin," he said.

Besides, the Congress party would raise issues such as ''unemployment, lack of teachers in schools and colleges, deteriorating health system among others'', Mishra said.

On the other hand, government chief whip Prasanta Muduli said, ''We are fully prepared to face all questions and issues raised by the opposition for the interest of the state and its people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

