Submitted resignation to CM Sinde as he allocates portfolios: Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said he had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he is responsible for the allocation of portfolios.

''I handed over my resignation to CM Shinde. I have already made it public,'' the Food and Civil Supplies Minister told reporters. Speaking at a rally on Saturday, the senior leader from the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction disclosed that he resigned on November 16, but didn't make it public on the advice of the CM and Deputy CM. When asked why he submitted his resignation to Shinde, who belongs to Shiv Sena, Bhujbal said, ''A chief minister allocates ministerial portfolios and informs ministers about their responsibilities. ''It is always the prerogative of a chief minister whom to include in his Cabinet, and accordingly, the state governor is informed''.

Bhujbal refused to elaborate on this issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)