Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal over "pathetic" state of govt-run hospitals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing his "deep disappointment and concern" with regard to the "pathetic state" of hospitals under the Health Department of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi)." Lt Governor Saxena on Saturday in his letter said, "I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health Department of GNCTD. Even as tall claims to the contrary have been made consistently by you and your ministers, recent media reports highlighting the scathing observations made by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court on the dismal state of affairs in Delhi's government hospitals have brought to the fore a rot that seems to have become deep-rooted."

He further stressed, "You would appreciate that as the National Capital, Delhi deserves a world-class healthcare system that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens and not one plagued by systemic dysfunction and neglect, as the case is now." "The Court's remarks, highlighting and 'fixing' of inadequate infrastructure, manpower shortages, inefficient patient management, and potential financial mismanagement, paint a deeply troubling picture. These issues are not merely administrative oversights; they are direct violations of the Fundamental duties of the government, as indeed the Fundamental Right to health, and cast a long shadow of disrepute on the Nation's Capital," the letter read.

The letter further stated, "You may be aware, as it has been widely reported in the media, that the Delhi High Court while hearing a suo motu case of 2017 based on a news report, wherein a new-born died for the lack of an ICU bed in a government hospital in the Capital. While continuing with the hearing, the Court also considered an application seeking an investigation into the death of a man recently, who was refused treatment by government hospitals due to non-functioning equipment." While highlighting the media reports, he underscored that the man was refused admission by hospitals due to the non-availability of necessary facilities, including CT scan, ICU/ventilator beds, and the absence of a communication network between the hospitals in the Capital, resulting in his unfortunate death.

Similarly, there have been frequent reports of neglect, filth, and lack of basic amenities in several hospitals of GNCTD, wherein the Health Minister has taken to social media to take corrective measures, but to no avail. "Such matters are heinous in nature and expose the actual state of public health as well as Delhi's public health services. I advise you and the Hon'ble Health Minister of GNCTD to take up this issue and put in serious measures to rectify the prevailing situation," he stated. Additionally, Saxena requested CM Kejriwal to take immediate and decisive actions to address the critical concerns. "You may recall that in my earlier letter dated 22.06.2023, on a related issue, I had highlighted and raised concerns and urged prompt action with regards to enhancing the public health infrastructure and bed capacity in the City, which has been almost in a state of limbo for the past 10 years. Similarly, recent episodes regarding fake tests on ghost patients in Mohalla Clinics and reports of drugs failing tests of efficacy are issues that need urgent attention," he mentioned

He also sought a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals. (ANI)

