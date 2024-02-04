Union Minister Ramdas Athawale advises Prakash Ambedkar to quit MVA

Left Menu

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday advised Prakash Ambedkar to leave Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:26 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday advised Prakash Ambedkar to leave Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). "My advice is to come with us and work for the Dalit community under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Ramdas Athawale.

Pointing out that Prakash Ambedkar has been insulted by the MVA alliance in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "Prakash Ambedkar is a great leader of our Dalit society but he is badly insulted by the MVA." Speaking on Prakash Ambedkar's dispute with Ganpat Gaikwad, Prakash Ambedkar said, "There is no need to blame Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji. Ganpat Gaikwad is a BJP MLA and the firing was done because of the dispute that happened over land. It is wrong to fire at the police station. The police will take the necessary action," he assured.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the opposition alliance in Maharashtra. In a post on X, Sanjay Raut said, "Today Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi joined Maha Vikas Aghadi."

"The constitution of India is in danger. We have to come together and save the Constitution," he added. Sanjay Raut earlier said that the discussion to include VBA in the opposition coalition of parties, the INDIA bloc, happened during the alliance meeting held on January 9.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi was founded by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. BR Ambedkar, in March 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

