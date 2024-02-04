BJP issues whip to all its MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in House tomorrow

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024, in the Parliament.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024, in the Parliament. Earlier on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are in the meeting. On Thursday, the government presented the Union Budget for 2024-25.

The government said that the Budget was presented with a focus on economic policies that foster growth, facilitate inclusive development, improve productivity, and create opportunities for various sections while noting that it will pay utmost attention to the eastern region including states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal to make them growth engines as part of goal to make India a developed country by 2047. No change was proposed in the tax rates in the interim budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing that the government will form a high-powered committee for an extensive consideration of the challenges arising from fast population and that it will present a white paper on the economic performance of 10 years of BJP-led government compared to previous 10 years of Congress-led UPA government.

This was the last budget of the Modi government in its second term with Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year. Sitharaman, who presented her sixth budget in Lok Sabha, expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA coming to power again. (ANI)

