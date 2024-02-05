AAP MLAs 'poaching': No mention of FIR, penal provisions in police notice, says Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday said the notice served to her by the city police in connection with her MLA poaching allegations against the BJP does not mention any FIR or include any penal provisions.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi also expressed her sympathy for the Crime Branch officers who are being ''forced'' by their ''political bosses'' to indulge in such ''theatrics''.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj accused the AAP of creating hurdles in the probe.

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday visited Atishi's home and served her a notice in connection with her allegation that the BJP tried to ''poach'' AAP MLAs by offering them money.

Police sources said the Delhi minister's staff received the notice after the Crime Branch team visited her residence for a second time on Sunday at 12:55 pm.

Crime Branch officials had served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the matter on Saturday.

On January 27, Kejriwal and Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year's assembly polls to topple the AAP government.

The BJP rubbished the allegations as ''false'' and ''baseless'', and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back the claims.

Atishi said on Sunday, ''Yesterday (Saturday), the Delhi Police's Crime Branch served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today, they served a notice to me. However, the notice does not have any mention of an FIR.'' ''It does not even include any section of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) or CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) or PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) or Prevention of Corruption Act,'' she said.

She said the ''political masters'' of police officers, who have a passion for serving the country and protecting women, have turned them into a ''prime-time gimmick''.

Concurring with Atishi, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah said that even before Crime Branch officers reached Kejriwal's residence, the media arrived there.

He said, ''It is clear that the BJP already knew about it. Crime Branch officers refused to talk to us in front of the media. When they are working as per law, then what are they afraid of?'' Every year, 3 lakh cases are registered in Delhi and charge sheets are filed in less than 1 lakh cases, Shah claimed.

With every year, crime cases are increasing in Delhi. But instead of checking crime, Delhi Police reached the chief minister's residence as soon as it received a call from the BJP office, he charged.

According to the Crime Branch notice, Kejriwal and Atishi have been asked to provide information on their allegations against the BJP, given that comments made by them suggest they are privy to certain information regarding the commission of a cognisable offence.

They have been asked to respond to the notice by February 5.

Swaraj accused the AAP of obstructing the probe.

''After her (Atishi's) press conference today, it can be concluded that she has very little knowledge of law. This is a preliminary inquiry being carried out and it is obvious that notices will be served. But, like always, the AAP is trying to create hurdles in the investigation,'' Swaraj told PTI Videos.

''From January 27 till now, they have levelled allegations but not given any evidence or names of leaders who approached their MLAs. This is because all their allegations are lies. I would request AAP leaders not to create hurdles for police and instead prove their claims,'' she said.

On Atishi's remarks that police officers are being ''forced'' to indulge in ''theatrics'' by their ''political bosses'', Swaraj said it was unfortunate to see a sitting minister use such words for public servants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)