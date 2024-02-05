Left Menu

Goa assembly passes motion congratulating PM Modi for Ram temple consecration

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa legislative assembly on Monday passed a motion congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar moved the congratulatory resolution during the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

''This House congratulates PM Narendra Modi for installing the idol of Ram Lalla at Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya,'' the resolution read. With the installation of the idol, a golden era has started, it stated.

The motion was passed unanimously in the House.

The House also congratulated BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani and former Bihar chief minister and socialist icon late Karpoori Thakur for being conferred the Bharat Ratna.

The assembly extended wishes to Ponda farmer Sanjay Patil, who has been named a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award this year for his distinguished service to the agriculture sector.

