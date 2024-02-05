Russian anti-war candidate says election commission finds 15% invalid signatures
Russian anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said on Monday that a working group of Russia's Central Election Commission had found 15% of the supporters' signatures he submitted to back his election bid to be invalid. Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if the commission refused to register him.
Russian anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said on Monday that a working group of Russia's Central Election Commission had found 15% of the supporters' signatures he submitted to back his election bid to be invalid. That figure, if confirmed, is three times higher than the allowable error rate and would provide grounds for the commission to disqualify Nadezhdin from running against President Vladimir Putin in March.
The commission will make a final ruling on the matter on Wednesday, Nadezhdin's spokesman said. Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if the commission refused to register him.
