Kazakh president accepts government's resignation
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-02-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Monday, his office said in a statement, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister.
Tokayev's office did not say why the cabinet had resigned. Government reshuffles are routine in the oil-rich Central Asian nation where much of the political power is concentrated in the hands of the president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roman Sklyar
- Kazakh
- Tokayev
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Central Asian
Advertisement