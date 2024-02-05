Kazakh president accepts government's resignation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Monday, his office said in a statement, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister.

Tokayev's office did not say why the cabinet had resigned. Government reshuffles are routine in the oil-rich Central Asian nation where much of the political power is concentrated in the hands of the president.

