Don't make Lord Ram a political tool to win elections: Adhir to BJP

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday said the BJP should not treat Lord Ram as a political tool to win elections. He also questioned the government's policy on China and Maldives.

''As the general elections are knocking on the door, you are taking shelter behind Lord Ram,'' Chowdhury said during a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

''We all believe in Lord Ram, don't make him your patent...don't make him an election tool. Let Ram remain God for all,'' he added.

Referring to the 2014 general elections, Chowdhury said the BJP had promised that every Indian would get Rs 15 lakh deposited in their accounts as its government would bring back 'black money' from abroad.

After the elections, one of the party's leaders had said that the promise was an election stunt, the Congress MP added.

When the 2019 elections came, he said, a terror attack took place in Pulwama in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Chowdhury said, India carried out the Balakot air strike and destroyed a terrorist camp.

However, the Congress leader added that the truth related to the air strike in Balakot is yet to be shared by the government.

He said various independent organisations have claimed that India did not hit any target of significance in Balakot.

Pointing out that the presidential address did not refer to any security concerns along the India-China border, Chowdhury alleged that the condition in Ladakh was deteriorating every day and nearly 2,000 sq km of land is now under Chinese control.

The government has repeatedly failed in its China policy, he added.

''Today what is happening in Maldives... elections in the country took place on the plank of 'India Out' slogan,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Intervening in the debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed the allegations levelled by Chowdhury on the border issue.

''India is no longer a weak country and we have the capability to retaliate appropriately if someone attacks us,'' the Union minister said.

He also urged Chowdhury not to defame India from the floor of the House.

Reacting to this, Chowdhury said, ''Congress has always supported the government on security issues but as an opposition, it is our duty to highlight the deficiencies with regard to security.'' Talking about concerns of the minority communities, Chowdhury said there were murmurs about Kashi and Mathura now.

''The government should make a law to protect places of worship,'' he demanded.

