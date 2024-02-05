Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly session on UCC begins

Before the start of the session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code UCC will be for the good of all sections and there is no need to worry as he urged members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:17 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly session on UCC begins
  • Country:
  • India

A session of the Uttarakhand Assembly convened especially to bring a legislation on the Uniform Civil Code began here on Monday. Before the start of the session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be ''for the good of all sections'' and there is no need to worry as he urged members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner. It will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Prayas, Sab ka Vishwas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat', he told reporters. ''Not only Uttarakhand but the entire country was waiting for the UCC. The wait is coming to an end on Tuesday when it will be tabled in the state assembly. The whole country will be watching how the bill is brought in the House here and passed,'' Dhami said. The UCC will be presented in the House on Tuesday, followed by a debate on it. On the first day of the session, tributes were paid to sitting and former MLAs who passed away since the last session. Obituary references to sitting MLA from Manglaur Sarvat Karim Ansari and former MLAs Mohan Singh Rawat Gaonwasi, Pooran Chandra Sharma, Kishan Singh Tadagi, Kunwar Narendra Singh and Dhani Ram Singh Negi were made on the first day. Chief Minister Dhami, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya, Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal were among the members to offer tribute to the departed leaders. A meeting of the House business advisory committee was also held after the day's proceedings, where it was decided to lay the UCC in the form of a legislation in the House and start a debate on it on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024