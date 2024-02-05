"Do not betray Kannadigas": Karnataka CM urges BJP leaders to join protest in Delhi on Feb 7

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that a protest would be organized at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 11.00 am on February 7 to draw the attention of the central government and the people of the country to protect the interests of the state. Addressing a press conference today at the conference hall, Vidhansouda, CM Siddaramaiah said that we must do justice for the opportunity given to us by the people of the state.

"We were waiting patiently for the central government to provide justice in the Federal system. We were waiting for them to act as they promised in last year's budget. But the highest amount is reaching the Northern states of India. Voice must be raised against this. The State government is inviting all parties to join the protest and provide justice to Kannadigas. We are protesting to make the Union Government hear our vows," he said. The Karnataka CM also said that they have invited the BJP MLAs and MPs to join the protest on February 7.

"We are inviting the BJP MLAs, MPs and leaders for the protest. We are not protesting against the BJP. We are protesting on behalf of the state. We call on the BJP to stand up for the people of the state and be the voice of the people," he said. "Do not betray Kannadigas, come and raise your voice for the state. If you do not protest, Kannadigas will be betrayed," he added.

CM Siddaramaiah further alleged that the Union Government has declared to provide 5300 crores to the Upper Bhadra scheme in last year's budget and they have not released a single rupee so far. "There is no money for drought relief either. This is not a political protest by the Congress party against the BJP. We are organizing the protest inevitably. The attention of the people of the country should be drawn. We are protesting about the step-motherly attitude of the central government, the discrimination in financial distribution, and the step-motherly treatment shown in drought relief. He said that all MLAs and MLCs are also participating in the protest," he added.

"We are going to raise our voice about the need to pay the State's share in the cess and surcharge. We should have got Rs.1,87,867 crores after reserving 1% for Defence. This way 15th Finance Commission constituted after PM Modi came to power has meted out the injustice of Rs 1,87,867 crores," the CM explained through statistics. "Our State is under loss because we have not received such a large amount," he emphasized.

Replying to a question, the CM said that he is hopeful that the central government will release funds as PM Narendra Modi is a sensitive person. (ANI)

