Tripura: Tipra Motha Party celebrates third foundation day

Tipra Motha Party (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance), the opposition party in Tripura, celebrated its third foundation day in Malanch Niwas on Monday. During the anniversary celebration, all MLAs, prominent leaders and party founder and chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma remained present at the function.

Addressing the party workers, Pradyot said, "I was in Congress for long and was party state president yet couldn't do anything for Tiprasa people...So I thought of forming a separate platform for the indigenous people of Tripura to do something." "I have requested all the indigenous people to assemble and fight for the rights they deserve," he added.

The political party, floated in 2021 seeking Greater Tipraland and banking on the tribal people, who dominate 20 of the 60 assembly seats, won 13 seats of the 42 contested, polling around 19 per cent vote share. (ANI)

