Kamal Nath's son Nakul declares himself Congress Chhindwara LS candidate before party's official announcement

Before the Congress could make any announcement, Nakul Nath, the lone Lok Sabha Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, declared that he wold be the party candidate Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:22 IST
Congress MP Nakul Nath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Before the Congress could make any announcement, Nakul Nath, the lone Lok Sabha Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, declared that he wold be the party candidate Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. During the declaration, Nakul's father Kamal Nath was also present on the stage.

Nakul's announcement came as he was clarifying the speculations that Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election. "This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," said Nakul Nath as he was addressing a gathering.

"You have given support, love and blessings to the Nath family for 42 years. I expect you will continue to give your support and love in future," he added further. Notably, Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara. (ANI)

