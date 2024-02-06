US deeply concerned about Senegal situation after vote delay

The United States is deeply concerned about the situation in Senegal and is monitoring developments after the president's abrupt postponement of elections over the weekend, the State Department said on Monday.

"We urge all participants in Senegal's political process to engage peacefully in the important effort to hold free, fair and timely elections," deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

