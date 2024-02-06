Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Deadly California atmospheric river storm triggers flooding, power outages

A deadly Pacific storm, the second "Pineapple Express" to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, stalled over Southern California on Monday, unleashing torrential downpours that triggered street flooding and mudslides throughout the region. Extreme-weather advisories for floods, high wind and winter storm conditions were posted on Monday across parts of California and southwestern Arizona where some 35 million people live.

US Senate unveils $118 billion bill on border security, aid for Ukraine, Israel

The U.S. Senate on Sunday unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan border security bill that would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, but it promptly slammed into opposition from the House of Representatives. "I urge Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement," President Joe Biden said, also praising the migration measures in the bill, which took months to negotiate.

Trump heads to US Supreme Court with a familiar claim: he is untouchable

Donald Trump will try to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court this week to reverse a judicial decision to kick him off the ballot in Colorado over his actions concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, arguing that the constitutional provision his opponents cite does not apply to him as a former president. It may not be the only time Trump makes this type of assertion to the justices. As he fights four criminal cases and civil litigation in lower courts, Trump has repeatedly advanced a bold argument: that he is formally immune or otherwise not subject to these legal challenges.

South Carolina woman sues over state's six-week abortion ban

A South Carolina woman, along with Planned Parenthood, on Monday filed a lawsuit asking a court to rule that state's abortion ban applies after about nine weeks of pregnancy, not six, saying that the law's language based on fetal "heartbeat" is ambiguous. Plaintiff Taylor Shelton in her lawsuit said the law's ban on abortion after "cardiac activity, or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart" is ambiguous because it could mean either the first detectable electrical activity, around six weeks, or the formation of the heart's chambers, after nine weeks.

Meta oversight board calls company's deepfake rule 'incoherent'

Meta's Oversight Board has determined a Facebook video wrongfully suggesting that U.S. President Joe Biden is a pedophile does not violate the company's current rules while deeming those rules "incoherent" and too narrowly focused on AI-generated content. The board, which is funded by Meta but run independently, took on the Biden video case in October in response to a user complaint about an altered seven-second video of the president posted on Meta's flagship social network.

Trump seeks debate with Biden in 2024 presidential race

Former President Donald Trump, who has refused to debate any of his rivals for the Republican nomination, on Monday said he wanted to debate U.S. President Joe Biden immediately. "I'd like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," Trump said on a radio show hosted by conservative commentator Dan Bongino.

'Dreamers' left out in the cold by US Senate border bill

A bipartisan border security bill headed to a U.S. Senate vote this week is likely to dash hopes for a quick, clear path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people brought into the U.S. illegally as children, as Congress takes a harder line on immigration. This group, known as "Dreamers," had been a top priority for Democrats in immigration policy talks for more than a decade.

US Senate Republicans mull border deal, House counterparts urge rejection

The lead Republican negotiator in a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill to toughen border security said his caucus should decide by Tuesday whether to open debate on the proposal, while his party's leaders in the House of Representatives urged scrapping the deal. The Senate legislation, which would also provide aid to U.S. allies including Ukraine and Israel, is due for a procedural vote on Wednesday; 60 votes are needed to move forward with a floor debate.

US to restrict visas for those who misuse commercial spyware

The United States on Monday announced a new visa restriction policy for those it said were misusing commercial spyware. The policy announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken will allow the State Department to impose visa restrictions for individuals believed to have been involved in the abuse of commercial spyware, as well as for those who facilitate such actions and benefit from it.

Biden might join Las Vegas hotel workers on picket line, union chief says

President Joe Biden might join Las Vegas hotel employees on a picket line if they go on strike Monday, a move that would bind him closely with another group of workers in a 2024 election battleground state, the union's chief told Reuters. Workers with the politically influential Nevada Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino have until early Monday to reach an agreement.

